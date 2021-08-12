Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. 471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $259.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 61.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

