STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given New $239.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $227.00 to $239.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.09. 18,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS has a 1-year low of $151.79 and a 1-year high of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

