Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 20,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PRAA opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PRA Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $436,000.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

