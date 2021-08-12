Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 20,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PRAA opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
