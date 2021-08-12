SThree (LON:STEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $524.00

SThree plc (LON:STEM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 524 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 523 ($6.83), with a volume of 823921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 473.74. The firm has a market cap of £685.96 million and a P/E ratio of 24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. SThree’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

About SThree (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

