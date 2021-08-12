Stifel Nicolaus Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$80.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
