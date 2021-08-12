Stifel Nicolaus Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$80.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

