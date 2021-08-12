Stifel Nicolaus Raises Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target to C$2.25

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 6,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,261. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06.
About Journey Energy
Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.