Stifel Nicolaus Raises Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target to C$2.25

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 6,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,261. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

