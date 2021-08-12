Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Reinvent Technology Partners Call Options (NYSE:RTP)

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 26,360 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,441% compared to the typical volume of 1,711 call options.

Reinvent Technology Partners stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the second quarter worth $132,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

