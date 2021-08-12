StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.86. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$2.91 and a 12-month high of C$5.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

