Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 220.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $4,242,627 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BIO traded up $9.29 on Thursday, reaching $761.98. 714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.81. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $769.77.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

