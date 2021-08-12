Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6,977.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 68,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,682. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.