Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $593,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.75. 39,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,930. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

