Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $786,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.70. 18,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,523. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

