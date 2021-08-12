Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 72 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Tesla stock traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $717.91. 727,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,950,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $655.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

