Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,900 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $8,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

FJUN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $36.75.

