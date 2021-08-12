Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,900 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $8,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

FJUN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $36.75.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.