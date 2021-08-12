Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,534 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after buying an additional 66,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,362,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.69. The company had a trading volume of 164,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.39. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $163.57 and a twelve month high of $271.79.

