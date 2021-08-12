Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,534 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after buying an additional 66,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,362,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.69. The company had a trading volume of 164,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.39. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $163.57 and a twelve month high of $271.79.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.