Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 127.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.39. 22,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

