Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 807 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 76,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

