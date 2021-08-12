Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 236,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $887,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,592,725. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

