Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.13% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBIO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 262.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

Shares of SBIO stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.31. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $64.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.