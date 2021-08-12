Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 395 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $86.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.39. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $89.13.

