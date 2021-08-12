Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.13% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of SBIO opened at $43.80 on Thursday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.31.

