Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $342,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

