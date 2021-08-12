Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $369,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter.

PZA stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.