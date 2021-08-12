Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $305,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,268,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.11 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

