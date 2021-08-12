Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $359,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.