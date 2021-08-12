Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $359,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,729,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 33,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89.

