Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo stock opened at $189.73 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.42. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

