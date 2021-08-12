Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $189.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

