Stream Protocol (STPL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.44 million and $62,883.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.37 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00155717 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

