Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of LRN opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $50.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

