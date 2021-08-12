Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Shares Down 4.3%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.71. 1,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMMYY)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

