Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after buying an additional 229,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,843,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $77.60. 10,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,530. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.66. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.