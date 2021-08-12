Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 283.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.06. 8,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,873. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

