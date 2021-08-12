Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.37 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

