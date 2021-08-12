Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.58 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,359 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in HP by 47.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. 38,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,734,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

