Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.67 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,277. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

