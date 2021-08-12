Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

