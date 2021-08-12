Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $9.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $697.37. 4,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,267. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.52 and a 1 year high of $714.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $629.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

