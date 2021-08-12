Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.45. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.