Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,263 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

