Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 251 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Entergy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Entergy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,619,686 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

