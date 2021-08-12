Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 137,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,485 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth $78,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

