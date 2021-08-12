Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 137,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,485 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth $78,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
