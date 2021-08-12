Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,208,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 1,157,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 800,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,393,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,061.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 672,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $968.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

