Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.67% and a negative net margin of 423.93%. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 4,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,572. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95.

WISA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

