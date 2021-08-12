Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.67% and a negative net margin of 423.93%. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 4,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,572. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95.

WISA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

