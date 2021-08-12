Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after buying an additional 306,944 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $6,145,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,338.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,394,967 shares of company stock worth $212,080,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.