Summit X LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.89. 29,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

