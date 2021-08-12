Summit X LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.39. 65,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.21.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.