Summit X LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,435 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,952. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.11. 32,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

