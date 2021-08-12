Summit X LLC Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 78,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

