Summit X LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 68.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 137,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,763. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

